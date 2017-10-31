Resident dead after 3-alarm blaze at Whitby apartment building

A three-alarm blaze at a co-op housing residence in Whitby has claimed the life of one resident.

Whitby fire said firefighters responded to the six-storey apartment building on Ash Street, in the area of Brock Street North and Dundas Street East around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The fire was believed to be under control as of 8:40 p.m.

ACTIVE INCIDENT

WFES is on scene at a fire at 121 Ash Street. One fatality. 3rd Alarm called.

Crews have fire control. Avoid the area.^ — Town of Whitby WFES (@WhitbyFire) November 1, 2017

It’s believed to have started on, and contained within a third-floor unit of the building. The person that died was the occupant of the unit.

Whitby fire said they were notified after the building’s fire alarm system was activated. The building was evacuated and there were no other injuries reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be investigating the cause of the blaze.