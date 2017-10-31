Answers to missing Vernon teenager investigation may be found in farm property search

RCMP are trying to determine if DNA tests will link a missing woman case to the intense search of a farm property in the north Okanagan.

The mother of Traci Genereaux says she has provided a DNA sample to investigators.

Genereaux was last seen in Vernon in May.

Laurie Nixon says her daughter was likely buying heroin or selling sexual services and getting the 18-year-old off drugs was almost impossible.

“I don’t know how many times in the last six months before she went missing she looked me right in the eyes and begged me to force her,” said Nixon. “But I can’t.”

Prior to police beginning the search of the Salmon River Road farm on October 18th, they warned sex trade workers to ensure their safety in the area.

Days later, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was arrested and charged with threatening a prostitute with a gun in an alleged incident in late August.

Sagmoen is resident of the search property.

On the day Genereaux went missing from Vernon, Sagmoen was pulled over by RCMP in the city and issued traffic tickets for headlight and taillight infractions.

He is currently in jail on the prostitute charges.

Police say they have recovered human remains from the Sagmoen property.

The search for more evidence continues.

With files from Doris Bregolisse