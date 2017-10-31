14-year-old arrested after fight outside Nanaimo school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for obstruction and allegedly assaulting a police officer, after police broke up a fight between two girls near a Nanaimo high school.

The Nanaimo RCMP said it happened at about 3 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a business on Norwell Drive.

Mounties said 40 to 50 youth had gathered in the lot, where a fight then broke out between the two girls, one of whom attends a different school.

A nearby police officer intervened, only to be confronted by the 14-year-old boy, also a student from another school.

Mounties said both the officer and the youth received minor injuries in the scuffle.

“As with most school based fights this attracted a large crowd which undoubtedly fueled the behaviour of the youths involved,” said Nanaimo RCMP Cst. Gary O’Brien in a media release.

Soon after, several other officers arrived to break up the fight and disperse the crowd.

Police said the fight between the two teen girls was consensual — and that both girls and the 14-year old have been turned over to their parents.

Mounties have been in contact with administrators from both schools, who will be addressing the the students’ behaviour, while the school liason officers will be talking to parents to ensure there is no further escalation.