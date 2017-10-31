BLOG: Are you dreading November? Here’s a few reasons to look forward to it

As a kid I always suffered a pretty big let down after Halloween. Let’s face facts, the fun of dressing up was over, winter was setting in and Christmas was still ten years away, in kid time that is.

As a grown up those feeling have stayed with me for whatever reason and so I actually sat down for a few minutes (that’s all it took) to come up with some stuff that actually does happen in November and the enjoyment/passion we can get out of it.

Let me start with Christmas and before you get all bent out of shape yelling that it’s too early to think about I will have to beg to differ. Generally speaking I’m last minute boy. Most years I’ll wait until it’s almost too late to get the gifts I’m looking for and have to settle for a Plan B…or C and most years, Plan D.

This year, instead of waiting around being complacent, I’m going to go out and take care of all that stuff in November. No crowds, some stuff goes on sale in November (Black Friday) and there’s still plenty of time to order things online without having to worry about whether they’ll make it to you on time. Sure you can scoff and say “he’ll never do it,” and if I were you I’d be doing it too, but this year I am on a mission.

No holiday stress this year.

The Grey Cup is in November and this year for the first time in a while our team looks like it might have a chance to make it. Yes, I’m completely aware of the late season lull and the injuries that are piling up but I have faith these guys can get the job done. If not, they’ll give us an exciting playoff game or two before bowing out. I hope.

Remembrance Day, while certainly not a celebration, is a good time to reflect on the people who served and still serve our country some giving their lives to maintain our way of life. Yes it’s true, if our military personnel didn’t take part in either of the great wars, our country and the world would be a completely difference place than we know today.

Usually whenever I see a military member current or former I’ll reach out to say thank you, but I ramp that up in November because I was taught at an early age to appreciate those that serve and to thank them when I got the chance.

Movember. This movement has now become worldwide. It started in 2003 with two guys (Travis Garone and Luke Slattery) meeting up for a beer in Melbourne, Australia. They talked about bringing back the moustache which at that time had pretty much gone the way of the turntable, and maybe raising some funds to fight certain cancers that effect men. They got 30 buddies together to take up that challenge and since then it has become so much more.

There are many polls out there that suggest November is tied with March for the second most boring month of the year with January coming out on top consistently, but with all this stuff going on, I think November might just blow by in a heartbeat…and before you know it? Ho ho ho!