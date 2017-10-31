Beloved Victoria dog passes away

A popular downtown Victoria dog has passed away.

Cody the Golden Retriever spent years greeting people outside his owner’s furniture store, Charmaine’s Past and Present, on Fort Street.

That sidewalk became the centre of a controversy when officials warned Cody’s owners that they were breaking a bylaw.

They were then forced to bring him inside, sparking outrage online.

The community petitioned against the bylaw, receiving support from around the world.

They collected thousands of signatures but were denied by city council.

Cody’s owners say he died of old age.

Condolences are pouring in on the Facebook post, with many sharing memories of Cody.

“Thank you for sharing your really special family member with Victoria for so long. He made a lot of days better, so many of mine included. Sending love to everyone who cared for him and loved him,” writes Steph Marie P.

