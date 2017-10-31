Hamilton police seeking suspect in Westdale armed robbery

Hamilton police have released photos of a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

They say a man demanded cashed from a cashier at a store at 1050 King Street West early Saturday evening.

He was armed with what police are calling an “edged weapon,” though no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, but police believe he got a cab a short distance away.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime stoppers.