South Edmonton crash sends 1 person to hospital, police believe alcohol played role
Police believe alcohol played a role in a south Edmonton crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night.
Police said officers were called to a crash involving four vehicles at 51 Avenue and 99 Street shortly after 8 p.m. A westbound vehicle appeared to crash into three other vehicles that were stopped at a light.
They said the person who was hospitalized – a male – suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was listed in stable condition.
One person was taken into police custody following the collision and police said an investigation into what happened was ongoing.
As of 9:15 p.m., police said 51 Avenue remained closed between 97 Street and 99 Street due to the police investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.