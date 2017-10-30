Toronto police lay 21 fraud charges against man in alleged apartment rental scam

Toronto police have charged a man with 21 fraud-related offences after he allegedly posed as a landlord and collected cash deposits on apartment units that were not available for rent.

Police said a man had posted the apartment rental advertisements online from July to October.

He would then meet with the prospective tenants and show them various apartment units that were apparently for rent.

The man allegedly collected cash deposits from the victims, who later found out that the units were not theirs to live in.



Story continues below 1030 16:00 Bum Joon Kim, 39, Fc 21 Chgs In Ongoing Online Apartment…Man's Phot Rlsd https://t.co/hmkAIghxYm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 30, 2017

Toronto police arrested Bum Joon Kim, 39, of no fixed address on Monday and charged him with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday morning.

Police said anyone who believes they may have been a victim in the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5272 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).