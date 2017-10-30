Coquitlam RCMP issue warning about this charity donation box thief

With Remembrance Day coming up, Coquitlam RCMP is warning the public about a man who is known in the community for stealing charity donation boxes.

Police are also reminding people to double check if charity donation boxes are properly secured.

On Sept. 17, 59-year-old Victor Hansen of Port Coquitlam was charged with theft after a donation box was stolen from a business in the 1000-block of Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Police said he is known for stealing donation boxes and investigators say it’s possible other similar crimes are going unreported.

“It is entirely possible that people have not reported stolen donation boxes. Either they are not aware it has happened or they think the matter is too trivial for police,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

“We are asking everyone to secure donation boxes, check them regularly, and call police if they’re stolen. We want to make sure donated money goes where it belongs.”

Hansen is described as 5’8, 221 lbs, with brown hair that is short in the front and long in the back. He has brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Police said if anyone sees a donation box theft in progress, call 911 immediately; make sure you do not put yourself in danger by intervening.