Regina man charged with assault and evading police

Early Sunday morning, police were called to the 5000 block of 4 Avenue for a male who was passed out in his vehicle.

When police arrived, they identified the man as 24-year-old Payton Shane Duke. It was concluded he had evaded police on two earlier occasions, once on October 25 and again on October 27. He was also arrested for the assault of a 20-year-old woman on October 28.

Duke had brass knuckles and a knife in his vehicle when police searched it.

Duke was charged with assault, two counts of failing to comply, two counts of fleeing while be pursued by a peace office and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.