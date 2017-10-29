Entertainment
October 29, 2017 10:26 pm
Updated: October 29, 2017 10:35 pm

Photos: Edmonton pet owners celebrate ‘Pug-o-ween’

By

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts 'Pug-o-ween.'

A A

Halloween couldn’t get any cuter!

Pumpkins to hot dogs and even Batman made an appearance at a special pug-themed costume party just in time for Halloween.

Dozens of Edmonton pug owners dressed their best friends up in costumes for a special “Pug-o-ween” celebration at the Lucky Donkey indoor dog park.

“They’re fun, they’re funny- they’re just amazing dogs,” organizer Corrine Degner said.

The fun included pugs bobbing for apples, a pug-themed relay and a costume parade.

The event was organized by the Edmonton Pug Club, which is looking to increase membership.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” Degner said. “Its an awesome turnout.”

The club hosts similar events for Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

pug14

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug2

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug4

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

Global News
pug3

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug16

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug23

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

Global News
pug24

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug5

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug6

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug8

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug9

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug10

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug21

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug13

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug11

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug15

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug18

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug19

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug20

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

pug22

The Edmonton Pug Club hosts ‘Pug-o-ween.’

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dogs
Halloween
Pet Costumes
pug
Pug-o-ween
Puppies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News