Photos: Edmonton pet owners celebrate ‘Pug-o-ween’

Halloween couldn’t get any cuter!

Pumpkins to hot dogs and even Batman made an appearance at a special pug-themed costume party just in time for Halloween.

Dozens of Edmonton pug owners dressed their best friends up in costumes for a special “Pug-o-ween” celebration at the Lucky Donkey indoor dog park.

“They’re fun, they’re funny- they’re just amazing dogs,” organizer Corrine Degner said.

The fun included pugs bobbing for apples, a pug-themed relay and a costume parade.

The event was organized by the Edmonton Pug Club, which is looking to increase membership.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” Degner said. “Its an awesome turnout.”

The club hosts similar events for Valentine’s Day and Christmas.