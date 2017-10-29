Halifax police searching for 3 male suspects in attempted robbery

Halifax Regional police said they’re investigating an incident that happened behind the Technical University of Nova Scotia building early Sunday morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man was cutting through the path off Barrington St. just after midnight.

Three men approached him and demanded his cell phone and money. One of the suspects said he had a knife but police said none was seen.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking for woman in connection with string of gas and dash thefts

The victim yelled for help and was able to run away uninjured.