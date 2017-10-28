Livestream: Sask. NDP leadership debate
A A
Sask. NDP leadership hopefuls will meet this afternoon for the first candidate’s debate in the race to be the next leader of the party.
The debate will start at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon and will happen in Regina.
Currently, Trent Wotherspoon and Ryan Meili are vying for the leadership of the party.
The new Sask. NDP leader will be chosen March 3.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.