October 28, 2017 3:20 pm

Livestream: Sask. NDP leadership debate

By Web Producer  Global News
Sask. NDP leadership hopefuls will meet this afternoon for the first candidate’s debate in the race to be the next leader of the party.

The debate will start at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon and will happen in Regina.

Currently, Trent Wotherspoon and Ryan Meili are vying for the leadership of the party.

The new Sask. NDP leader will be chosen March 3.

