Growing Pride Winnipeg forces change to 2018 dates

A consistent annual bump in attendance and need for more space means the Pride Winnipeg Festival is changing dates next summer.

A release sent from the festival early Saturday said that the week-long event needs to be pushed to July in 2018 so it can utilize even more of the site at the Forks than in previous years.

The usual pride weekend dates in early June were already booked in the room needed to expand, so the festival will now run from July 20 until July 29.

The festival at the Forks will now be held on July 28 and 29 and the Pride Winnipeg Parade will take place on July 29.

Organizers say part of the reason the end of July was chosen is because it will not overlap with other major summer festivals in the city.

Pride Winnipeg will be holding a town hall meeting to address any questions from the community in the coming weeks. Upcoming details will be posted here.