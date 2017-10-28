Okanagan College Coyotes host tailgate party ahead of Saturday event

The Okanagan College Coyote basketball teams are taking on the Langara Falcons Saturday, Oct. 27 and are hosting a tailgate party ahead of the event.

The Coyotes continue to raise funds to support the men’s and women’s teams, which are coached and run by volunteers.

The tailgate party takes place in the atrium of Okanagan College on KLO in Kelowna from 4-7 p.m. while the games begin at 6 p.m. at the KSS gym.

Players say they want to succeed for their community and are proud of the support they’ve received so far.

Men’s team head coach Dino Gini, and the president of Kelowna College Basketball Society, says his teams fill a gap on the local sports scene.

The Coyotes will be part of the Pacific Western Athletic Association league after this, their inaugural year.