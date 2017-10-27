Abbotsford police investigate reports of shots fired

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating after officers were called to Townshipline and Bradner roads for reports of shots being fired Friday evening.

Police said they responded to the call just before 5:30 p.m.

As officers arrived on scene, a man in his 30s was admitted to hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Victim in Abbotsford targeted shooting identified; 2 others injured

Police said he’s being treated in hospital and officers continue to investigate.

APD said a caller indicated at least one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.