Alberta firefighter James Hargrave honoured at Medicine Hat funeral Friday      

Fallen firefighter James Hargrave, who died battling wildfires near the southeastern Alberta hamlet of Hilda, is being honoured at a funeral Friday.

Hargrave died while he was trying to stop the Hilda grassfire from spreading into Saskatchewan on Oct. 17. The water-tanker truck he was driving lost control, rolled over and then collided with a second vehicle, according to RCMP.

Joel Senick has the latest details from Cypress County where a volunteer firefighter lost his life fighting a wildfire.

His funeral is set for Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Holy Family Parish in Medicine Hat and is expected to last an hour.

The service will be followed by a procession in which Hargrave’s family and fellow firefighters will march to the Cypress Centre.

Anyone wanting to pay respects to Hargrave can do so by lining the route; the city will have temporary road closures in place for the service.

A family member said his widow, Elizabeth, is trying to gather as many stories about Hargrave as she can for her children. Anyone wishing to share their memories or stories is asked to email: hargraveranch6@gmail.com.

