October 27, 2017 12:23 pm

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project expected to bring $40M to Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Manitoba high school students work on Habitat for Humanity houses.

Riley McDermid / Global News
A new study released by the Habitat for Humanity has shown the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is expected to generate $40.6 million for Winnipeg.

Habitat researched the impact of the project and projected the effect for a 50-year time frame starting in 2017 and running until 2067.

  • The initial investment for the project to buy the land along with building 25 homes is valued at $6.5 million.
  • 50-year income from mortgage payments: $15.1 million.
  • 58 additional homes added.
  • Value of homes still making mortgage payments: $4.5 million.
  • Social return on investment: $14.5 million.
  • Total value of the project to the Winnipeg community assisting 83 homes in total: $40.6 million.

The Carter project helps work with people to build safe, decent and affordable housing for purchase by low-income, working families.

Habitat for Humanity allows families to pay mortgage payments based on that family’s capability of payment.

 

 

 

 

