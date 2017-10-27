Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project expected to bring $40M to Winnipeg
A new study released by the Habitat for Humanity has shown the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is expected to generate $40.6 million for Winnipeg.
Habitat researched the impact of the project and projected the effect for a 50-year time frame starting in 2017 and running until 2067.
- The initial investment for the project to buy the land along with building 25 homes is valued at $6.5 million.
- 50-year income from mortgage payments: $15.1 million.
- 58 additional homes added.
- Value of homes still making mortgage payments: $4.5 million.
- Social return on investment: $14.5 million.
- Total value of the project to the Winnipeg community assisting 83 homes in total: $40.6 million.
The Carter project helps work with people to build safe, decent and affordable housing for purchase by low-income, working families.
Habitat for Humanity allows families to pay mortgage payments based on that family’s capability of payment.
