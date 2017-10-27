Toronto Public Health launches free flu vaccination clinics

Officials at Toronto Public Health are reminding citizens to get their flu shots this season and five clinics are opening across the city to offer the free service.

People who wish to attend any of the locations must first register and make an appointment on the city’s website or call 416-338-7600.

Clinics are spread out across the city and the flu shots will be offered for free.

Those who are not able to attend the clinics can also get their flu shot at the doctor’s office or at the pharmacy.

Did you know that flu germs can live on surfaces for 8 hours? Learn the facts: https://t.co/TuOMhSICF6 #FluFighter Story continues below — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) October 26, 2017

The locations of the city-run clinics are below:

Where: Toronto Reference Library

Date and Time: October 27 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Centerpoint Mall

Date and Time: October 28 from 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: East York Town Centre

Date and Time: November 2 from 2017 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cloverdale Mall

Date and Time: November 4 from 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Woodbine Mall

Date and Time: November 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.