Toronto Public Health launches free flu vaccination clinics
Officials at Toronto Public Health are reminding citizens to get their flu shots this season and five clinics are opening across the city to offer the free service.
People who wish to attend any of the locations must first register and make an appointment on the city’s website or call 416-338-7600.
Clinics are spread out across the city and the flu shots will be offered for free.
Those who are not able to attend the clinics can also get their flu shot at the doctor’s office or at the pharmacy.
The locations of the city-run clinics are below:
Where: Toronto Reference Library
Date and Time: October 27 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Centerpoint Mall
Date and Time: October 28 from 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: East York Town Centre
Date and Time: November 2 from 2017 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cloverdale Mall
Date and Time: November 4 from 2017 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Woodbine Mall
Date and Time: November 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.