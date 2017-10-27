Mayor of Burnaby, B.C. alleges Kinder Morgan president pressured him on regulatory process

Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan is accusing Kinder Morgan President Ian Anderson of trying to pressure him during a meeting this week.

Corrigan told CKNW Anderson met with him Wednesday in Corrigan’s office, threatening to go to the National Energy Board (NEB) to complain about what Corrigan says Anderson described as ‘inordinate delays’.

“He was in to put some pressure on me, about how quickly the regulatory process was going with the City of Burnaby.”

“I told him there was no way I could interfere, and if he wanted to complain to the National Energy Board he could do so,” said Corrigan.

“I told Mr Anderson it would be improper for me to interfere in the regulatory process, either from the point of view of telling staff what to do to hinder Kinder Morgan, or to go on his behalf and attempt to get them to do something in his favour.”

Kinder Morgan released a statement late Thursday afternoon saying it had been unable to gain permits from the City of Burnaby for the pipeline expansion project, and called on the NEB to make a determination.

It went on to say, “[its] door remains open to the City of Burnaby and [it] would welcome the opportunity to discuss a solution.”

But Corrigan says he’s not interested.

“No, this not a matter of negotiation. It’s a matter of the city doing its due diligence.”

Kinder Morgan has not yet responded to a request for comment.