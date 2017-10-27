Kelowna kids come together to show they care

The 100 Kids Who Care movement has spread into the Okanagan.

Kids ages 5-17 came together Thursday evening in Kelowna for their first donation event for 100 Kids Who Care Kelowna.

About $1,000 was donated to The Canadian Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief fund, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Kelowna SPCA.

The kids used the ICan app to donate $10 to one of three charities.

ICan also matched the funds dollar for dollar.

Donations are still being accepted until Monday, Oct. 30.

Parents who brought their children to the event told Global News they believe it encourages connection to the community and active participation in making a difference.

Founder Richard James Deacon said the 100 Kids movement empowers children.