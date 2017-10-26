Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brampton
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a plaza parking lot near Queen Street and West Drive.
Peel Regional Police said there was an altercation between two people and one person was shot.
Peel paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.
Images from the scene show police tape surrounding a red-coloured pickup truck.
Police have not released any information on the motive of the shooting.
Authorities said they are looking for a male black, with a thin build and wearing a white track suit.
He was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Nissan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.