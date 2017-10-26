Crime
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brampton

Police investigate a shooting at a plaza parking lot in Brampton on Oct. 26, 2017.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a plaza parking lot near Queen Street and West Drive.

Peel Regional Police said there was an altercation between two people and one person was shot.

Peel paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Images from the scene show police tape surrounding a red-coloured pickup truck.

Police have not released any information on the motive of the shooting.

Authorities said they are looking for a male black, with a thin build and wearing a white track suit.

He was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Nissan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

