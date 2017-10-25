Georges St-Pierre says he’d ‘be a fool not to’ return to UFC

It’s been nearly four years since Quebec-born mixed-martial arts fighter Georges St-Pierre stepped away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon after vacating his belt in December 2013.

The former three-time UFC welterweight champion is now set to make his return.

St-Pierre will be jumping up a weight class to fight for the middleweight championship belt against reigning and defending champ Michael “The Count” Bisping.

WATCH: Georges St-Pierre battles anxiety, returns to octagon

The Saint-Isidore native has fought 27 times in the octagon but St-Pierre says this fight he has something to prove. GSP spoke with reporters after a light workout Wednesday, during the Montreal UFC 217 media day.

“I want to win the title. I am happy that I got everything lined up for a fight,” St-Pierre said. “I am very scared and stressed. I am afraid to fail but that feeling makes me better.”

The former 170-pound champ was asked why he’s returning after a successful run in the sport.

READ MORE: UFC legend Georges St-Pierre laughs off rival’s barbs ahead of comeback fight

“I want to become the first after four years to make a comeback at the Madison Square Garden, in front of everybody, winning a belt that I never had,” St-Pierre said.

“I would be a fool not to take this fight.”

Reports from Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan claim that UFC 217 is not selling as well as hoped.

St-Pierre said he doesn’t care about the money.

“I’d rather make zero dollars and win my fight than make 10-million and lose.”

READ MORE: Georges St-Pierre to take break from fighting, will give up UFC welterweight title

No injuries have been reported and St-Pierre’s long-time coach, Firas Zahabi, said he is putting St-Pierre through a light training camp with little rough sparring.

The 36-year-old “only needs a tuneup,” Zahabi said.

Both fighters in the main event are veterans of the sport; both are over the age of 35 .

Three belts are on the line in the stacked UFC 217 card that will be presented on Nov. 4 at the Madison Square garden venue in New York City.