Sports
October 25, 2017 8:36 pm
Updated: October 25, 2017 8:48 pm

Georges St-Pierre says he’d ‘be a fool not to’ return to UFC

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Canadian MMA superstar Georges St-Pierre held an open workout at the famous Tristar gym in Montreal Wednesday, telling media afterward he's eager to be back. GSP also addressed rumours of a possible Connor McGregor superfight, while his head trainer Firas Zahabi explained why his star pupil took a years-long sabbatical from the sport.

A A

It’s been nearly four years since Quebec-born mixed-martial arts fighter Georges St-Pierre stepped away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon after vacating his belt in December 2013.

The former three-time UFC welterweight champion is now set to make his return.

St-Pierre will be jumping up a weight class to fight for the middleweight championship belt against reigning and defending champ Michael “The Count” Bisping.

Story continues below

WATCH: Georges St-Pierre battles anxiety, returns to octagon 

The Saint-Isidore native has fought 27 times in the octagon but St-Pierre says this fight he has something to prove. GSP spoke with reporters after a light workout Wednesday, during the Montreal UFC 217 media day.

“I want to win the title. I am happy that I got everything lined up for a fight,” St-Pierre said.  “I am very scared and stressed. I am afraid to fail but that feeling makes me better.”

The former 170-pound champ was asked why he’s returning after a successful run in the sport.

READ MORE: UFC legend Georges St-Pierre laughs off rival’s barbs ahead of comeback fight 

“I want to become the first after four years to make a comeback at the Madison Square Garden, in front of everybody, winning a belt that I never had,” St-Pierre said.

“I would be a fool not to take this fight.”

Reports from Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan claim that UFC 217 is not selling as well as hoped.

St-Pierre said he doesn’t care about the money.

“I’d rather make zero dollars and win my fight than make 10-million and lose.”

READ MORE: Georges St-Pierre to take break from fighting, will give up UFC welterweight title 

No injuries have been reported and St-Pierre’s long-time coach, Firas Zahabi, said he is putting St-Pierre through a light training camp with little rough sparring.

The 36-year-old “only needs a tuneup,” Zahabi said.

Both fighters in the main event are veterans of the sport; both are over the age of 35 .

Three belts are on the line in the stacked UFC 217 card that will be presented on Nov. 4 at the Madison Square garden venue in New York City.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
firas zahabi
Georges St-Pierre
GSP
Micheal Bisbing
New York City
tristar
UFC
UFC217
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News