Toronto’s Kensington Market featured in new Heritage Minute

Kensington Market — a staple in the city of Toronto — is featured in the first-ever animated Heritage Minute.

The 88th installment of the Heritage Minute collection highlights the role of the market as a neighbourhood that provides newcomers a “first business — and a first home — in Canada.”

Kensington Market’s original Victorian houses were turned into storefronts by the Jewish immigrants who came to Canada by way of Europe in the 19th century.

The minute-long video depicts a single store as it transforms over five decades from one generation to the next and through the infusion of new cultures to the area.

“Each wave of newcomers has shaped Kensington Market in the same way that immigrants continue to shape Canada,” Anthony Wilson-Smith, president and CEO of Historica Canada said in a press release. “This Minute pays tribute to those contributions in one of our most distinctive formats to date.

Michael Goldlist, who wrote the script, began the video with the depiction of the kosher-poultry shop his grandfather Chaskel Goldlist opened when he immigrated from Poland.

The Heritage Minutes are a collection of more than 85 bilingual short films, each depicting a significant person, event or story in Canadian history, according to Historica Canada.

LISTEN: Tom Mihalik, Kensington market businessman and narrator of the video, joins the Oakley Show on AM640