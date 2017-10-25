Crime
October 25, 2017 11:03 am

Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife

By Web Producer  Global News

John Strang pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Lisa Strang.

Facebook
A A

A sentence was handed out today in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing his wife.

John Strang pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Lisa Strang.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 death of wife

Strang will serve life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 17 years.

The body of Lisa Strang who was a longtime staffer for the SaskParty was found in the basement of her home in McLean, east of Regina.

Strang asked to serve his sentence in Alberta to be closer to his sister.

with files from the Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
John Strang
Lisa Strang
McLean
Murder
SaskParty

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News