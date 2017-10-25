Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife

A sentence was handed out today in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing his wife.

John Strang pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Lisa Strang.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 death of wife

Strang will serve life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 17 years.

The body of Lisa Strang who was a longtime staffer for the SaskParty was found in the basement of her home in McLean, east of Regina.

Strang asked to serve his sentence in Alberta to be closer to his sister.

with files from the Canadian Press