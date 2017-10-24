Province set to repeal Bill 40 and will not allow sale of Crown corporations

Premier Brad Wall announced over social media that the province will be repealing Bill 40 during Wednesday’s throne speech which would have allowed for minority sales or partnerships with Crown corporations.

In April, the province passed the bill which defines the term ‘privatization’ and allows for up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold.





Wall posted the video on Tuesday afternoon, saying he and his MLAs have heard directly from the people who do not agree with that definition and believe that any sale or any stake or any part of a crown corporation is privatization. He’s heard a sale would counter an important promise they have made in three separate election campaigns.

Later in the video, Wall added that tomorrow during the throne speech the government will be repealing Bill 40 and no portion of the crown corporations will be privatized.

The throne speech will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.