GO Train service suspended on Lakeshore East Line due to fatality

GO Train service has been suspended on the Lakeshore East Line after a body was located west of Guildwood Station early Tuesday morning.

GO Transit officials said trains will not be able to move through the area during the police investigation.

Trains are currently holding at Rouge Hill GO station.

Passengers are being told that they can use their GO fares to board the TTC at Main Station and Scarborough Town Centre.

Service was delayed during the morning rush hour on Monday following a pedestrian fatality on the Barrie Line.

