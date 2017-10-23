Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap: hockey, volleyball, soccer and football

The Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team split the weekend while the volleyball season got underway at the Physical Activity Complex.

Huskies Women’s Hockey

It was the Huskies’ chance to shine against the Manitoba Bisons at Rutherford Rink on Friday.

The only goal in the game was scored in the second period by the Huskies, when a Bisons’ clearing attempt was cut off by Leah Bohlken who beat Lauren Taraschuk.

The teams faced each other again on Saturday.

With the Bisons up 2-0 in the second period, Kaitlin Willoughby netted a goal to get Saskatchewan on the scoreboard.

Willoughby would score again in the third to tie the game up before the Bisons’ Erica Rieder scored on a one-timer while on the powerplay to win it for Manitoba 3-2.

Saskatchewan (3-2-1) will host the Calgary Dinos (1-4-1) this coming Friday and Saturday.

Huskies Men’s Hockey

The Dogs lost a heartbreaker 4-3 in Manitoba on Friday. The Bisons tied it up with 15 seconds left in regulation and Zack Franko scored the overtime winner.

Saskatchewan returned the favour with a 6-0 win over the Bisons on Saturday.

The Huskies (5-0-1) are back in action this coming weekend taking on the Dinos (3-1-2) in Calgary.

Huskies Women’s Volleyball

The Huskies women’s volleyball team hosted the Trinity Western Spartans in their season opener in Saskatoon.

The teams split the weekend with the Huskies losing 3-2 on Friday and the Spartans winning 3-0 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (1-1) will head to Brandon for their next matches against the Bobcats (1-1).

Huskies Men’s Volleyball

It was the same matchup on the men’s side, but the Huskies had a tall order as the Trinity Western Spartans are the defending national champions.

The Huskies lost on Friday and Saturday 3-0.

Saskatchewan (0-2) heads east to take on the Brandon Bobcats (2-1) this coming weekend.

Huskies Women’s Soccer

On the soccer pitch, Rebecca Weckworth and Maya Gabruch each scored a pair of goals in the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday.

The Huskies closed out the regular season at home hosting the Winnipeg Wesmen on Sunday afternoon. Saskatchewan wound up winning 3-1, going undefeated at home this season.

The Huskies (7-3-4) have already clinched a spot in the conference quarter-finals and will play the winner of a single elimination game between the UBC Thunderbirds and the Manitoba Bisons.

Huskies Men’s Soccer

The men (7-5-2) have also qualified for Canada West quarter-finals.

They’ll host the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack (6-3-6) in a single elimination game this Friday.

Huskies Football

The Huskies were on the road taking on the Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday.

The Bears take this one easily, crushing the Huskies 49-23.

Saskatchewan (2-5) will host the Manitoba Bisons (1-6) this Saturday in their last game of the regular season.