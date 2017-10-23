Next step in allowing ride sharing services in Manitoba starts Monday night

Uber is in town to give its pitch on why it should be allowed in Manitoba.

The province is set to open up the market to ride sharing services.

Government hearings on the topic are taking place Monday and Tuesday evenings.

More than 150 people have signed up to speak.

The taxi cab industry has been outspoken, worried about the impact the changing legislation could have on drivers.

“Our industry requires safety shield, criminal record check, child abuse check, vehicle inspections and training,” Scott McFadyen, with the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition, said.

Changes to the legislature are expected to be introduced later this fall.