repeat offender
October 23, 2017 1:31 pm
Updated: October 23, 2017 1:36 pm

Winnipeg man posing on-line as RCMP officer arrested, yet again

By Online Producer  Global News

A 59-year old Winnipeg man faces multiple charges for repeatedly pretending to be an RCMP officer in on-line forums and chat rooms.

Global News / File
A A

Less than a month after a previous arrest, Thomas David Hanaway, 59, of Winnipeg was arrested again Sunday after the Winnipeg Police Service received complaints that he was impersonating an RCMP officer online between September 14 and October 22.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with impersonating a police officer…again

Hanaway was picked up at a Manitoba Avenue home September 13 as a result of a six month investigation and was charged with impersonating a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order (times three).

He was picked up again Oct. 22 and now faces two more counts of impersonating an officer and failure to comply.

Police said Hanaway was posing as an active RCMP officer as well as a retired member of the force.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrested
hanaway
Impersonating
RCMP
repeat offender
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News