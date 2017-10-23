Winnipeg man posing on-line as RCMP officer arrested, yet again

Less than a month after a previous arrest, Thomas David Hanaway, 59, of Winnipeg was arrested again Sunday after the Winnipeg Police Service received complaints that he was impersonating an RCMP officer online between September 14 and October 22.

Hanaway was picked up at a Manitoba Avenue home September 13 as a result of a six month investigation and was charged with impersonating a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order (times three).

He was picked up again Oct. 22 and now faces two more counts of impersonating an officer and failure to comply.

Police said Hanaway was posing as an active RCMP officer as well as a retired member of the force.