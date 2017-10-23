Choking hazard prompts Health Canada to recall stuffed animals

Stuffed animals manufactured in China are being recalled by Health Canada because of a possible choking hazard linked to a wind-up mechanism.

Just over 1,000 of the recalled stuffed animals made by Kids Preferred, LLP were sold in Canada between March and August with over 587,000 sold in the United States.

The recalled stuffed animals are:

Carter’s Lamb Waggy Musical Lamb, item #66804, UPC 0-81787-66804-1. It is described as a white plush standing lamb with grey feet. It has mint stars appliquéd on its left side, a silver coloured metal wind up post and a handle on its lamb’s left side.

Guess How Much I Love You Big Nutbrown Hare, Little Nutbrown Hare Waggy Musical, item #96814, UPC 0-81787-96814-1.

It’s described as a tan plush mama and baby bunny with embroidered lettering on the mama’s right foot and a sliver coloured metal wind-up post and handle is located on the mama’s backside.

There have not been any reported injuries associated with this recall in Canada or the U.S.

If you or someone you know owns one of these stuffed animals Health Canada says to immediately take it away from your child and contact Kids Preferred, LLC for a replacement. They can be contacted at 1-888-968-9268 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.