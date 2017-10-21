Manitoba Moose win rematch with Iowa Wild

The Manitoba Moose evened their record with a victory on Saturday.

The Moose picked up a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild as they continued a three game road trip at the Wells Fargo Arena.

The Moose improved to 3-3 for the season as they bounced back from a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday. JC Lipon scored twice while Buddy Robinson had a goal and two assists in the victory.

Mason Appleton also scored for Manitoba in the win. Appleton’s second period marker was the first professional goal of his career.

Robinson opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the game with a tip in off a shot by Peter Stoykewych. The Wild tied up the game before the end of the opening stanza, but Appleton restored the Moose lead in the second before Lipon struck again only six minutes later. Leading by two the Moose killed off a crucial 5-on-3 Wild powerplay late in the second frame. Iowa pulled within one with under five minutes remaining but Lipon scored into the empty net to seal the victory.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Moose in his fourth start of the season. Mike Sgarbossa registered a pair of assists.

Kyle Rau and Colton Beck scored for the Wild in the loss.

Moose defenseman Jake Kulevich had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the third period after it appeared he was struck in the head with a puck.

The Moose conclude the road trip against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday morning with puck drop scheduled for 11:00 am.

