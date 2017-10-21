Canada
October 21, 2017 6:49 pm

SQ investigates possible plane crash in Saint-Lazare

By Web producer  Global News

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating an incident involving a small plane in Saint-Lazare on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
A A

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a team of investigators to look into an incident involving a small plane in Saint-Lazare.

Police spokesperson Christine Coulombe said a Cessna was found among some trees on a private property on St-Louis Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Skyjet plane sustained minor damage after hitting drone near Quebec City

Story continues below

It is unclear at this point whether the plane made a forced landing or whether it crashed.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man — who appeared to have minor injuries — was standing outside the plane, while two others remained trapped inside.

READ MORE: TSB investigates fatal plane crash in Saint-Lazare

Firefighters managed to free the pair, who were then rushed to hospital to be treated for what police are describing as serious injuries.

Saint-Lazare, located roughly 20 km west of Montreal, is home to Cooper Aviation Inc. — a small local airport.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cessna
Forced Landing
Plane Crash
Quebec plane crash
Saint-Lazare
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News