SQ investigates possible plane crash in Saint-Lazare

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a team of investigators to look into an incident involving a small plane in Saint-Lazare.

Police spokesperson Christine Coulombe said a Cessna was found among some trees on a private property on St-Louis Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

It is unclear at this point whether the plane made a forced landing or whether it crashed.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man — who appeared to have minor injuries — was standing outside the plane, while two others remained trapped inside.

Firefighters managed to free the pair, who were then rushed to hospital to be treated for what police are describing as serious injuries.

Saint-Lazare, located roughly 20 km west of Montreal, is home to Cooper Aviation Inc. — a small local airport.