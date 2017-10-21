Canada
October 21, 2017 4:02 pm

Montreal police sexual assault hotline on hold over the weekend

By Web producer  Global News

The Montreal police hotline to report sexual assaults is not in service over the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP File Photo
Montreal police (SPVM) are reminding citizens that a temporary telephone hotline — where victims can call to report sexual assault  — is not operational over the weekend.

Instead, those wishing to file a complaint are being asked to do so in person at a local police detachment or to call 911.

Off-island residents are being asked to contact provincial police or their own municipal police force.

On Thursday, the SPVM encouraged anyone who had been a victim of sexual assault, harassment or inappropriate behaviour to file a complaint by calling 514-280-2079.

Some 30 investigators have been tasked with fielding the calls between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The hotline was set up in the wake of bombshell allegations involving several high-profile Quebec personalities including Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon and the growth of the #MeToo movement — where victims of sexual assault or misconduct update their social media profiles with the hashtag MeToo.

As of Friday morning, the SPVM hotline had received a total of 53 calls — 43 on Thursday and 10 on Friday morning.

