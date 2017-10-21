Montreal police sexual assault hotline on hold over the weekend

Montreal police (SPVM) are reminding citizens that a temporary telephone hotline — where victims can call to report sexual assault — is not operational over the weekend.

Instead, those wishing to file a complaint are being asked to do so in person at a local police detachment or to call 911.

Off-island residents are being asked to contact provincial police or their own municipal police force.

On Thursday, the SPVM encouraged anyone who had been a victim of sexual assault, harassment or inappropriate behaviour to file a complaint by calling 514-280-2079.

Some 30 investigators have been tasked with fielding the calls between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The hotline was set up in the wake of bombshell allegations involving several high-profile Quebec personalities including Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon and the growth of the #MeToo movement — where victims of sexual assault or misconduct update their social media profiles with the hashtag MeToo.

As of Friday morning, the SPVM hotline had received a total of 53 calls — 43 on Thursday and 10 on Friday morning.