Grant’s first 2 NHL goals lead Ducks’ 6-2 rout of Canadiens

Derek Grant scored the first two goals of his NHL career, getting the second while the Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in a 97-second span of the third period during a 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Brandon Montour, Antoine Vermette and Chris Wagner had a goal and an assist apiece for the Ducks, who scored just two goals in their previous two games before shredding Montreal goalie Carey Price.

Dennis Rasmussen also scored his first goal for the Ducks during Anaheim’s three-goal first period.

John Gibson made 49 saves for Anaheim, including a franchise-record 28 during a wild second period.

Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher scored and Price made 39 saves for the Canadiens (1-6-1), who have lost seven straight during their worst start to a season since 1941.

One game after Montreal yielded four goals in the third period of a loss at Los Angeles, the Canadiens allowed Anaheim’s three-goal flurry in the third. Montour broke open the game with an exceptional one-timer from the boards after Kevin Bieksa’s stick shattered on his own shot attempt, and Grant and Wagner added goals 23 seconds apart.

The Ducks lost defenceman Cam Fowler in the first period to an apparent right leg injury. Anaheim’s cornerstone blue-liner was hurt when he went awkwardly into the boards with Phillip Danault’s stick caught in his skate, and he left the ice unable to put weight on his leg.