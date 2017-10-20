Weekend traffic: Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures, TTC subway closure on Line 1

The annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon returns to the city this weekend with 25,000 people from 60 countries expected to take part.

The 5k run and walk will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday and has a time limit of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Both the half marathon and marathon begin at 8:45 a.m., allowing participants 3.5 hours and 6 hours, respectively, to finish those races.

Last year, the marathon raised $3.2 million for 173 local charities.

Meet Jean-Paul Bédard – he's running the Toronto Waterfront Marathon 6 times over the weekend. He calls it 6intheSix. As a survivor of childhood sexual violence Jean-Paul runs to raise awareness. pic.twitter.com/t2XAXKExH5 Story continues below — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 20, 2017

Road closures

Commuters are advised to leave plenty of time for travel as there will be a number of road closures in the city (the full list can be found here).

Among the major roads closed include Bay Street between Dundas and Queen streets from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, and Lake Shore Boulevard between Windermere to Woodbine avenues between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The TTC will also be diverting service on a number of routes, with a full list that can be found here.

TTC Subway Closure

Commuters will also be faced with a massive subway closure on Line 1 this weekend.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations on both Saturday and Sunday as crews work on signal upgrades in the area. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St. George Station.

Shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during this closure, with Wheel-Trans buses operating upon request. People are encouraged to use existing east to west bus and streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There is no shuttle bus service from St George Station.

As well, trains will bypass Queen Station on Line 1 both ways starting 11 p.m. on Friday until approximately 6 a.m. on Monday due to fare gate construction.

Dupont and Glencairn stations will be closed over the weekend.

GO Transit

Commuters taking the Barrie GO Transit line will see buses replace trains between Rutherford and Allandale Waterfront stations for both weekend days.

Crews are working on tracks in the area and installing a pedestrian tunnel at Rutherford GO Station.

Buses will be available for travel to and from Union Station along the entire Barrie corridor. The full list of information can be found here.