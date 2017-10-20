Toronto parking enforcement officer assaulted with ketchup, police say

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Welland man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking officer with ketchup earlier this month.

Prior to the incident, which happened on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 13, police say the officer had been issuing tickets near Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue.

According to police, the officer was followed by a man in a vehicle after she left the area in a police car.

Police allege he then confronted the officer and poured ketchup on her.

The man then sped away from the scene using the sidewalk to get ahead of traffic, investigators say.

Police say pedestrians in the area were forced to move out of the way.

On Wednesday, Carlston Henry was arrested and charged with assault, dangerous driving and failing to comply with probation conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.