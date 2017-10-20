Toronto parking enforcement officer assaulted with ketchup, police say
Toronto police say a 32-year-old Welland man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking officer with ketchup earlier this month.
Prior to the incident, which happened on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 13, police say the officer had been issuing tickets near Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue.
According to police, the officer was followed by a man in a vehicle after she left the area in a police car.
READ MORE: Assaults, threats on Toronto parking officers on the rise
Police allege he then confronted the officer and poured ketchup on her.
The man then sped away from the scene using the sidewalk to get ahead of traffic, investigators say.
Police say pedestrians in the area were forced to move out of the way.
On Wednesday, Carlston Henry was arrested and charged with assault, dangerous driving and failing to comply with probation conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.