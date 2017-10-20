Multiple victims stabbed in altercation near Scarborough school

Toronto police say four teens have been stabbed near a school in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

Officers arriving on scene believe an altercation took place among several male teenagers around 3:30 p.m. at a retail plaza across the street from David and Mary Thompson High School.

“Some kind of altercation took place at a plaza at a store across the street from the school.” Cst. David Hopkinson told AM 640 ” It looks like several of the victims retreated into the school.”

Paramedics said three male teens have been transported to hospital, one in life-threatening condition and two with serious injuries.

Police said four victims have been located in total.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to Global News that a 17-year-old student from the school was injured and that his parents have been notified.

The school, located at Lawrence Avenue and Rushley Drive, was placed under a hold and secure for about an hour, but it has since been lifted.

Officers are on scene and continue to look for suspects in the area.

Road closures are in effect.