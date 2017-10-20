Listeria concerns prompt recall of packaged vegetable products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous packaged vegetable products have been recalled over concerns about listeria contamination.

READ MORE: ‘I thought I was going to die’: Years later the lingering impact of listeriosis

The agency says 26 Mann’s products, two Compliments products and six Western Family products are affected by the recall.

The items were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and the CFIA says they may have been distributed nationally as well.

WATCH: Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it

It says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the vegetables.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

READ MORE: Food safety: Are food-borne illnesses, recalls on the rise in Canada?

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

You can see the entire list of recalled products here.