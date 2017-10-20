Winnipeg skate park named after Nancy Allan

A St. Vital skate park has officially been named after former provincial NDP cabinet minister Nancy Allan.

Allan was also appointed as Minister of Education in 2009 by former Premier Greg Selinger and held that role until 2013.

Upgrades to the skate park include new signage and bench seating funded by the city for the amount of $1,500 along with a refurbished monument of Louis Riel for $10,000.

The skate park is located at 580 St. Anne’s Road in the south end of Winnipeg.