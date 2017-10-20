Winnipeg neighbourhood rallies in support of family who lost home to fire

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to help a Charleswood family who lost their home to fire Thursday.

The campaign was launched by staff of Beaverlodge Elementary School and community members of Charleswood/Westdale to help the family deal with the daunting task of starting over.

Campaign organizer Deanna Hinson said on the Go Fund Me page that the Marshall family “is now faced with having to find a place to live and even clothes to wear. Critical medications will have to be replaced, as well as food and any number of incidentals that we take for granted in every day life.”

Fire crews who responded to the fire told Global News Thursday that the house fire on Rannock was a total loss.

“This house is going to be a knockdown. Yeah, the structure is entirely lost,” Acting Platoon Chief Myles Fitzhenry said.

Reports stated that one person was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out. Wittnesses said that a person ran into the home and rescued a dog but was prevented from going back into the building to rescue a pet lizzard.

The Go Fund Me goal was originally set at $2000, which had already been surpassed as of Friday morning.