Winnipeg police search for missing teen
Winnipeg police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old girl who was last spotted in the West End.
Kierra Hather was seen last on Wednesday. She is described as 5’5, with a medium build, medium length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings and black shoes.
If you have any information regarding Hather’s whereabouts, the Missing Persons Unit is asking you to call 1-204-986-6250.
