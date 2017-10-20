missing person
October 20, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: October 20, 2017 10:47 am

Winnipeg police search for missing teen

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Kierra Hather was last seen Wednesday in the West End.

Winnipeg Police/ Handout
Winnipeg police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old girl who was last spotted in the West End.

Kierra Hather was seen last on Wednesday. She is described as 5’5, with a medium build, medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Hather’s whereabouts, the Missing Persons Unit is asking you to call 1-204-986-6250.

Crime
missing person
Teen
winnipeg
Winnipeg police

