Arson unit investigating North End fire

The arson unit is investigating a fire that broke out in Winnipeg’s North End on Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called just after 8 p.m. to 371 Mountain Avenue between Salter Avenue and Aikins Street, where a blaze had broken out in the three-story home.

Fire officials say the flames were so intense crews were unable to enter the house.

They also say there had been heavy damage from a previous fire at the same place.

There were no injuries and nobody was home at the time.

A damage estimate from the fire was unavailable.