Carolina Hurricanes hold on to beat the Calgary Flames
Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Skinner opened the scoring in the second before setting up Justin Williams for the eventual winner 1:09 into the third.
Williams scored his first of the season on the power play when he got the puck near the face-off dot and as Mike Smith stacked his pads, the veteran put a shot under the crossbar.
Sean Monahan, with his team-leading fourth goal, scored for Calgary (4-3-0). The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host Minnesota.
Carolina (3-1-1) improves to 2-1-0 on a four-game road trip that wraps up Saturday night in Dallas.
It was a listless effort from the Flames most of the night before mounting a late push starting with Monahan’s goal with 3:28 left in the third period.
