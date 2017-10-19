Calgary Flames

October 19, 2017 11:53 pm
Updated: October 20, 2017 7:21 am

Carolina Hurricanes hold on to beat the Calgary Flames

By Staff The Canadian Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams, right, scores as Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith, centre, and Mark Giordano try to block the net during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Skinner opened the scoring in the second before setting up Justin Williams for the eventual winner 1:09 into the third.

Williams scored his first of the season on the power play when he got the puck near the face-off dot and as Mike Smith stacked his pads, the veteran put a shot under the crossbar.

Sean Monahan, with his team-leading fourth goal, scored for Calgary (4-3-0). The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host Minnesota.

Carolina (3-1-1) improves to 2-1-0 on a four-game road trip that wraps up Saturday night in Dallas.

It was a listless effort from the Flames most of the night before mounting a late push starting with Monahan’s goal with 3:28 left in the third period.

 

