Hundreds turn out for Hudson mayoral debate

Hundreds of Hudson residents packed the St. James Church Hall to watch a three-candidate mayoral debate.

Joseph Eletr, Bill Nash and Jamie Nicholls are the three candidates vying for mayor of the Montreal suburb.

For some, the debate served as an opportunity to learn more about the person who could be running the town for the next four years.

“It’s seeing how each of the personalities are going to be able to work with people who we think are going to win in each of the districts,” said Laurie Tomita, a Hudson resident. “We’re looking for a good team. We’re looking for people that can work together.”

Each candidate brings something different to the table and has a list of pressing issues for the town.

Some of the more common problems are road and sidewalk conditions.

“The conditions of our roads are atrocious,” Nash said. “They need to be redone. It’s a major job.”

Eletr echoed a similar sentiment and said it would be a top priority if elected.

“We have to prioritize the must-haves,” Eletr said. “One of the must-haves that we all know is our roads, the condition of our roads.”

Nicholls added that sidewalks need an upgrade as well.

“If you look at the state of Hudson’s sidewalks they haven’t been updated in decades,” Nicholls said. “They really need repairs so that people can walk safely, can travel safely.”

Municipal elections in Quebec will be held November 5.