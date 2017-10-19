Saskatoon mom with terminal cancer continues to check things off her bucket list

Why me? It’s something all of us have asked ourselves and a question one mother is deciding not to dwell on as she continues to check things off her bucket list.

On Monday, Colleen Burris of Saskatoon turned 30 – a birthday celebration doctors said she may never see.

“It was very exciting and very emotional, it’s such a big thing for me to reach my thirties when I never thought that was possible,” said Burris.

“It’s just an ecstatic feeling, I’m just so happy to be here still and be with my family and making memories with my family.”

When we first met Colleen in March, she had just been told she had terminal cancer and six months to live.

“A sarcoma cancer is just very aggressive and moves really fast through your body.”

Since being given the prognosis, she has been determined to live life to the fullest surrounded by family and friends.

“You’ve just got to pick yourself up, move on and focus on the happy parts not the sad parts.”

She created a bucket list and after her story was shared on a GoFundMe page, she’s been able to fulfill her wildest dreams thanks to the kindness of strangers.

COLLEEN’S ADVENTURES:

Everything from Disney World, dog sledding, sky diving and a whirlwind European vacation where she visited six different countries – the biggest blessing for Colleen has been the smiles shared with others.

“Just making memories with everyone, to know that they’re going to remember me like that having fun instead of remembering me just getting sick.”

She’s planned her own funeral exactly the way she wants it to be and other than feeling a little more tired with a slight cough, Colleen says for the most part she doesn’t dedicate too much time thinking about what’s to come.

She’ll just continue to enjoy every moment as though it were her last.

“I’m constantly building up my bucket list and adding things to it so there’s going to be more adventures, I know it.”

She says she’s been inspired by others along her journey but there is no doubt that her focus on living and loving life has helped others do the same.