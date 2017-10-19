RCMP charge 13-year-old after he brought a gun to school

Swift Current RCMP have charged a 13-year-old boy after he brought a gun to school on Oct. 14.
After an investigation, the boy was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000.
Parents at the school were informed of the incident and no one was harmed.
A pistol was seized during the investigation.
The boy appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Oct. 17 and will appear again on Oct. 20.
