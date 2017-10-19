Winnipeg bus passenger charged with assault after police said he choked another passenger

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two men in two separate incidents involving violence on Winnipeg Transit.

Police were first called to a bus near Chancellor Matheson Rd. and University Cr. around noon Wednesday.

Police said a man boarded without paying and when the driver asked for the fare, he became verbally abusive. Minutes later a transit inspector boarded and tried to intervene. That’s when police said the suspect assaulted the inspector, tearing his uniform.

Joseph James McKay, 43, was charged with two counts of assault and failing to comply at the scene.

READ: Winnipeg woman beaten at bus stop Saturday, police searching for teen suspects

Just 90 minutes later, at 1:35 p.m, police were called to Tuxedo Ave. and Corydon Ave.

Witnesses told police a passenger on a bus near there approached another passenger and choked him to the point of unconsciousness. Police said a second passenger tried to help and was also choked.

Daniel Caneda, 24, was charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief in connection with the alleged attack on the transit inspector.