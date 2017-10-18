Toronto man charged after allegedly preventing woman from leaving sex trade

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after convincing a woman to work in the sex trade and then confining her to a hotel room.

Toronto police said a 20-year-old woman had met a man in August. She had an outstanding debt owed to the man, who convinced her they would settle the score if she began to work for him in the sex trade.

The woman was told they would split the profits earned through providing sexual services.

In the arrangement, the man took photographs of the woman in various undressed stages and posted the advertisements on a website. Police said the man brought her to various hotels in Toronto and neighbouring regions for the purpose of selling sexual services.



Police said the woman believed the man was taking the earnings to pay back the debt she owed to him. However, as the arrangement continued, the woman was allegedly forced to hand over all the money she had made.

The man is then accused of confining the woman to a hotel room and not letting her use her phone. She was allegedly given narcotics to ensure her compliance.

The woman was found after a police investigation began into her whereabouts.

Toronto police arrested Malcom Alpha Cassells, 26, of Toronto on Monday.

He faces eight charges including human trafficking, financial benefit from human trafficking, exercising control, forcible confinement and possession and trafficking of a drug.

Cassells was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and urge anyone affected to report human trafficking occurrences.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” a police press release stated on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).