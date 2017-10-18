$500K in rare coins and banknotes stolen from B.C. man’s car in Mississauga: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of about $500,000 in rare coins and banknotes.

Investigators say a 68-year-old British Columbia man parked at a Mississauga hotel on Sept. 26 and his vehicle was broken into early that afternoon.

They say two bags containing collectible coins and banknotes were taken.

On Wednesday, Peel regional police released surveillance camera video in hopes of identifying the suspect.

He is described as having an olive complexion, heavy build, 35-45 years of age and balding.

Investigators are appealing to the public for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dashboard video or any other information regarding the incident or the suspect.

–With a file from AM640